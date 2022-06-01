01.06.2022 04:30:00

SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates CTT, TXMD, MAAQ, GIAC

NEW YORK , May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CTT)'s sale to PotlatchDeltic Corporation for 0.23 common shares of PotlatchDeltic stock for each common share of CatchMark. If you are a CatchMark shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD)'s sale to an affiliate of EW Healthcare Partners for $10.00 per share. If you are a TherapeuticsMD shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Mana Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: MAAQ)'s merger with Cardio Diagnostics, Inc. If you are a Mana Capital shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Gesher I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: GIAC)'s merger with Freightos Limited. If you are a Gesher I shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information: 
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060 
sadeh@halpersadeh.com 
zhalper@halpersadeh.com  
https://www.halpersadeh.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-update-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-ctt-txmd-maaq-giac-301558433.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP

