SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates VMW, TREC, PCSB, CVET

NEW YORK, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

logo (PRNewsfoto/Halper Sadeh LLP)

VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW)'s sale to Broadcom Inc. Under the terms of the merger, VMware shareholders may elect to receive either $142.50 in cash or 0.2520 shares of Broadcom common stock for each share of VMware they own. The shareholder election is subject to proration. If you are a VMware shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Trecora Resources (NYSE: TREC)'s sale to an affiliate of Balmoral Funds, LLC for $9.81 per share in cash. If you are a Trecora shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

PCSB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: PCSB)'s sale to Brookline Bancorp, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, PCSB shareholders will receive, for each share of PCSB, at the holder's election, either $22.00 in cash consideration or 1.3284 shares of Brookline common stock for each share of PCSB common stock. If you are a PCSB shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVET)'s sale to funds affiliated with Clayton, Dubilier & Rice and TPG Capital for $21.00 per share in cash. If you are a Covetrus shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

