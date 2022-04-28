Ad hoc announcement pursuant to section 53 of the Listing Rules

This press release or the information contained therein is not being issued and may not be distributed in the United States of America, Canada, Australia or Japan and does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in such countries.

Shareholders approve all proposals

The shareholders of Feintool International Holding AG approved all proposals listed at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on 28 April 2022.

At the Annual General Meeting of Feintool International Holding AG on 28 April 2022, the shareholders gave the nod to the annual report and annual financial statements for 2021. The dividend payment of CHF 1 per share was also approved.

All Board of Directors members standing for re-election, namely Alexander von Witzleben, Christian Mäder, Dr. Marcus Bollig, Norbert Indlekofer and Heinz Loosli, were confirmed in their positions.

At the Annual General Meeting, the shareholders further resolved to implement the proposed ordinary capital increase in the amount of approximately CHF 202 million and mandated the Board of Directors to carry it out. For the key figures of the capital increase, please refer to this morning's press release.

Short profile

Feintool is an internationally active technology and market leader in fineblanking, forming and electrolamination stamping for processing steel sheets. Cost-effectiveness, superior quality and productivity characterize these technologies.

As an innovation driver, Feintool constantly pushes the boundaries of these technologies and develops intelligent solutions to meet its customers’ requirements: On the one hand, high-performance fineblanking systems with innovative tools and state-of-the-art manufacturing processes, and on the other, complete processes for precise fineblanking, forming and stamped electrical sheet components in high volumes for demanding automotive and industrial applications.

These processes support the trends in the automotive industry. Feintool acts as a project and development partner in the areas of lightweight construction/sustainability, module variations/platforms and alternative drive concepts such as hybrid and electric drives.

Founded in 1959 and headquartered in Lyss, Switzerland, the Group runs its 19 production plants and technology centers in Europe, the United States, China and Japan, ensuring close proximity to its customers. Around the globe, about 3 500 employees and 100 apprentices are at work on new solutions to create key advantages for Feintool customers.

Disclaimer

