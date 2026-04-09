Sandoz Group AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Shareholders approve all resolutions proposed by Board of Directors at 2026 Annual General Meeting of Sandoz Group AG



09.04.2026 / 14:00 CET/CEST



MEDIA RELEASE All proposals of Board of Directors approved

Gilbert Ghostine re-elected as Chairman of Board of Directors; all other Board members standing for re-election confirmed

Dividend of CHF 0.80 per registered dividend-paying share approved, representing 27% of core net income

Basel, April 9, 2026 – Sandoz (SIX:SDZ/OTCQX:SDZNY), the global leader in affordable medicines, announced today that its shareholders approved all proposals of the Board of Directors at its Annual General Meeting, including the Annual Financial Statements and Consolidated Financial Statements, as well as the report on non-financial matters for the 2025 financial year.



The 1’067 shareholders in attendance at the meeting in Basel, together with the votes represented by the independent proxy, represented 77.06% of registered shares.



Gilbert Ghostine, who was confirmed as Chairman of the Board of Directors, addressed the shareholders in a speech today: “Thank you for your trust, your partnership and your confidence in our journey. Over the last few years, we have made strong progress and we are proud of how far we have come. But this is just the beginning. The opportunities ahead of us are even greater. We will continue pioneering access, driving impact and leading the future of healthcare.”



Shareholders approved the proposed appropriation of available earnings and the dividend of 0.80 Swiss francs per registered dividend-paying share, representing 27% of core net income. The dividend will be paid, subject to deduction of Swiss withholding tax, as of April 15, 2026. The last trading day with entitlement to receive the dividend is April 12, 2026.



In two separate votes, shareholders approved the maximum aggregate amount of compensation for the Board of Directors for the period until the next Annual General Meeting and the maximum aggregate amount of compensation for the members of Executive Committee for the 2027 financial year. Shareholders also endorsed the 2025 Compensation Report in an advisory vote.



In addition to the re-election of Gilbert Ghostine as Chairman, shareholders also re-elected all other members of the Board of Directors for a one-year term. The shareholders further re-elected the members of the Human Capital and ESG Committee for a term of one year. The Board of Directors intends to redesignate Urs Riedener as chair of the Human Capital and ESG Committee.



The Annual General Meeting also re-elected KPMG AG as statutory auditors for the 2026 financial year and confirmed Advoro Zurich AG as independent proxy until the conclusion of the 2027 Annual General Meeting.



For a detailed listing of all resolutions at the 2026 Annual General Meeting, please visit: https://sandoz.com/agm

DISCLAIMER

This Media Release contains forward-looking statements, which offer no guarantee with regard to future performance. These statements are made on the basis of management’s views and assumptions regarding future events and business performance at the time the statements are made. They are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not confined to, future global economic conditions, exchange rates, legal provisions, market conditions, activities by competitors and other factors outside of the control of Sandoz. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those forecasted or expected. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement, and Sandoz undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

ABOUT SANDOZ

Sandoz (SIX: SDZ; OTCQX: SDZNY) is the global leader in affordable medicines, with a growth strategy driven by its Purpose: pioneering access for patients. More than 20,000 colleagues of 100 nationalities work together to ensure over one billion patients are reached by Sandoz, generating substantial global healthcare savings and an even larger social impact. Its leading portfolio of approximately 1,300 medicines addresses diseases from the common cold to cancer. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Sandoz traces its heritage back to 1886. In 2026, Sandoz celebrates 20 years of pioneering biosimilars, 80 years of antibiotics manufacturing and 140 years of heritage. In 2025, Sandoz recorded net sales of USD 11.1 billion.

CONTACTS Global Media Relations contacts Investor Relations contacts Global.MediaRelations@sandoz.com Investor.Relations@sandoz.com Alexis Kalomparis +41 792 790285 Craig Marks +44 7818 942 383 Chris Lewis +49 174 244 9501 Tamara Hackl +41 79 790 5217 Gregor Rodehueser +49 170 574 3200 Silvia Siegfried +41 79 795 9061

End of Media Release

View original content: EQS News