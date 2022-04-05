|
Shareholders approved all resolutions via the Independent Proxy
Pfäffikon, Schwyz, Switzerland - April 5, 2022 - A total of 68.05% of share capital were represented at the 49th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) via the authority that was granted by shareholders to the Independent Proxy, Proxy Voting Services GmbH. Shareholders did not attend the AGM in person in line with the ordinance from the Swiss Federal Council as a measure to combat the Coronavirus (Covid-19).
Following the instructions given to the Independent Proxy, all resolutions were approved, including the maximum aggregate of total compensation of the Board for their term of office (AGM 2022 to AGM 2023), the maximum aggregate of fixed compensation of the Executive Committee (EC) for the period July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023, the retrospective additional fixed compensation for the EC for the period July 1, 2021 until June 30, 2022 and the retrospective variable compensation of the EC for 2021, as well as the dividend payout of CHF 0.35 per share.
Prof. Dr. Michael Süss was re-elected as the Chairman of the Board of Directors. Mr. Zhenguo Yao was elected as a new member of the Board, while Paul Adams, Jürg Fedier, Irina Matveeva, Alexey V. Moskov and Gerhard Pegam were all re-elected as members of the Board. Furthermore, shareholders approved the re-election of Paul Adams, Alexey V. Moskov and Gerhard Pegam as members of the HRC and the election of Irina Matveeva and Zhenguo Yao as new members of the HRC. All elected Board members will serve a one-year term.
All voting results from Oerlikon's 2022 AGM can be found at https://www.oerlikon.com/agm.
Disclaimer
The contents of this document, including all statements made therein, are based on estimates, assumptions and other information currently available to the management of Oerlikon. This document contains certain statements related to the future business and financial performance or future events involving Oerlikon that may constitute forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein could be substantially impacted by risks, influences and other factors, many of which are not foreseeable at present and/or are beyond Oerlikon's control, so that the actual results, including Oerlikon's financial results and operational results, may vary materially from and differ from those, expressly or implicitly, provided in the forward-looking statements, be they anticipated, expected or projected. Oerlikon does not give any assurance, representation or warranty, expressed or implied, that such forward-looking statements will be realized. Oerlikon is under no obligation to, and explicitly disclaims any obligation to, update or otherwise review its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
This document, including any and all information contained therein, is not intended as, and may not be construed as, an offer or solicitation by Oerlikon for the purchase or disposal of, trading or any transaction in any Oerlikon securities. Investors must not rely on this information for investment decisions and are solely responsible for forming their own investment decisions.
