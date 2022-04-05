OC Oerlikon / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Shareholders approved all resolutions via the Independent Proxy



05.04.2022 / 13:01



Dividend payout of CHF 0.35 per share was approved

Prof. Dr. Michael Süss was re-elected as the Chairman of the Board

Zhenguo Yao was elected as a new Board Member

All Board Members who stood for re-election were voted in

All members of the Human Resources Committee (HRC) who stood for re-election were voted in. Irina Matveeva and Zhenguo Yao were elected as new members of the HRC Pfäffikon, Schwyz, Switzerland - April 5, 2022 - A total of 68.05% of share capital were represented at the 49th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) via the authority that was granted by shareholders to the Independent Proxy, Proxy Voting Services GmbH. Shareholders did not attend the AGM in person in line with the ordinance from the Swiss Federal Council as a measure to combat the Coronavirus (Covid-19). Following the instructions given to the Independent Proxy, all resolutions were approved, including the maximum aggregate of total compensation of the Board for their term of office (AGM 2022 to AGM 2023), the maximum aggregate of fixed compensation of the Executive Committee (EC) for the period July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023, the retrospective additional fixed compensation for the EC for the period July 1, 2021 until June 30, 2022 and the retrospective variable compensation of the EC for 2021, as well as the dividend payout of CHF 0.35 per share. Prof. Dr. Michael Süss was re-elected as the Chairman of the Board of Directors. Mr. Zhenguo Yao was elected as a new member of the Board, while Paul Adams, Jürg Fedier, Irina Matveeva, Alexey V. Moskov and Gerhard Pegam were all re-elected as members of the Board. Furthermore, shareholders approved the re-election of Paul Adams, Alexey V. Moskov and Gerhard Pegam as members of the HRC and the election of Irina Matveeva and Zhenguo Yao as new members of the HRC. All elected Board members will serve a one-year term. All voting results from Oerlikon's 2022 AGM can be found at https://www.oerlikon.com/agm.

Further information and the short biographies of all Board Members can be found at www.oerlikon.com.

About Oerlikon

Oerlikon (SIX: OERL) is a global innovation powerhouse for surface engineering, polymer processing and additive manufacturing. The Group's solutions and comprehensive services, together with its advanced materials, improve and maximize the performance, function, design and sustainability of its customers' products and manufacturing processes in key industries. Pioneering technology for decades, everything Oerlikon invents and does is guided by its passion to support customers' goals and foster a sustainable world. Headquartered in Pfäffikon, Switzerland, the Group operates its business in two Divisions - Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing Solutions. It has a global footprint of more than 11 800 employees at 207 locations in 38 countries and generated sales of CHF 2.65 billion in 2021. For further information, please contact: Sara Vermeulen Anastasi

