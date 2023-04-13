Nanterre, 13 April 2023

Shareholders’ General Meeting of 13 April 2023

All resolutions passed

Dividend with respect to 2022: €4.00 per share, with a final dividend of €3.00 payable in cash on 27 April 2023

Appointment of Ms Annette Messemer and Mr Carlos Aguilar as directors

Renewal of Ms Caroline Grégoire Sainte Marie and Ms Dominique Muller’s terms of office as director

VINCI’s combined shareholders’ general meeting took place on 13 April 2023 at the Salle Pleyel in Paris, and was chaired by Xavier Huillard, the Group’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

With shareholders owning 73.20% of the Company’s shares present or represented, all proposed draft resolutions were passed, including those relating to:

the parent company and consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022;

the distribution of a dividend of €4.00 per share with respect to 2022. Since an interim dividend of €1.00 per share was paid in November 2022, a final dividend of €3.00 per share will be paid on 27 April 2023. The ex-date for the final dividend payment will be 25 April 2023;

the appointment of Ms Annette Messemer and Mr Carlos Aguilar as independent directors for a four-year term. The Board of Directors will benefit from the new directors’ international profiles, skills and knowledge of VINCI’s business areas;

renewal of the terms of office of Ms Caroline Grégoire Sainte Marie as director and of Ms Dominique Muller as director representing employee-shareholders.

The Board of Directors also paid special tribute to Ms Ana Paula Pessoa, Ms Pascale Sourisse and Mr Robert Castaigne – whose terms of office as directors ended when the meeting came to a close – for their long-standing commitment to serving the Group.

The meeting was also an opportunity to provide an update on the Group’s environmental transition plan and also about its workforce-related and social ambitions.

Voting results and the video of the general meeting will soon be available on the Group’s website (www.vinci.com).

About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions, energy and construction businesses, employing 272,00 people in some 100 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, we are committed to operating in an environmentally, socially responsible and ethical manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. Based on that approach, VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com









This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT

VINCI Press Department

Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 88

media.relations@vinci.com





Attachment