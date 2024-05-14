|
14.05.2024 17:00:52
Shareholders IMCD N.V. adopt all resolutions at AGM
ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (14 May 2024, 17:00 hrs CEST) – IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or "Company"), a global leading distribution partner, formulator of speciality chemicals and ingredients, announces that all resolutions proposed to the shareholders Annual General Meeting of shareholders (AGM) held today were adopted. Turn-out was high, with almost 88% of shareholder represented.
The resolutions included adoption of the financial statements for the year 2023 and approval of the dividend proposal of EUR 2.24 per share in cash. The dividend calendar is as follows:
- 16 May 2024 Ex-dividend date
- 17 May 2024 Dividend record date
- 21 May 2024 Dividend payment date
Further resolutions include the reappointment of Janus Smalbraak and Amy Hebert to the Supervisory Board, for a period of two and four years respectively. The 2023 Remuneration Report received support from shareholders with 77.65% of votes casted in favor of the report. Revised remuneration policies for the Management Board and Supervisory Board were adopted with 98.47% and 99.44% of votes casted in favor respectively.
Further details of the AGM, including all voting results, are available in the Investors’ section of the Company’s website here.
This press release contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and was issued on 14 May 2024, 17:00 CEST.
