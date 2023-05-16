Shareholders Meeting approves all agenda items

At the Annual Shareholders Meeting held today, the shareholders of Burkhalter Holding Ltd adopted all of the proposals put forward by the Board of Directors and approved the distribution of a dividend of CHF 4.25 gross per share. The payment is scheduled for 23 May 2023.

At the Annual Shareholder's Meeting held at the Zurich Convention Center today, the Board of Directors of Burkhalter Holding Ltd presented the figures for the 2022 financial year to the 290 shareholders entitled to vote (equating to 8 025 715 registered shares or 76.63% of the issued share capital) who attended in person or who were represented by the independent proxy.

The shareholders adopted the proposal put forward by the Board of Directors to appropriate the balance sheet profit (distribution of an ordinary dividend of CHF 2.125 gross, CHF 1.38125 net after deduction of 35% withholding tax) and distribute CHF 2.125 from reserves from capital contributions (free of withholding tax). By significant majority vote they also approved the proposed general amendment of the articles and hence the adoption of a capital band, as well as all other proposals made by the Board of Directors.

The serving Board of Directors of Burkhalter Holding Ltd, as well as the Chairman of the Board Gaudenz F. Domenig and the auditors KPMG AG, were re-elected for another term of office of one year, as were the members of the Compensation Committee and the independent proxy.

Download media release as PDF here