29.04.2022 13:20:54
Shareholders' Meeting elects Thomas Schmuckli as Chairman of the Board of Directors
Helvetia Holding AG
/ Key word(s): AGMEGM
Media release
At the ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Helvetia Holding, the shareholders elected Thomas Schmuckli as Chairman of the Board of Directors. The Shareholders' Meeting elected Luigi Lubelli as a new member to the Board of Directors. All proposals made by the Board of Directors were accepted.
After two years in which the Shareholders' Meeting of Helvetia Holding AG was held without the physical participation of shareholders, this year shareholders were once again able to attend the 26th Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting in person at the Olma show grounds in St.Gallen. The 1 810 shareholders present and entitled to vote (representing 64.8 percent of the share capital) approved the management report, financial statements and consolidated financial statements for 2021. They also granted discharge to the Board of Directors and Group Executive Management for their activities during the past financial year.
Chairwoman's address calls for Switzerland to have a secure pension system
New strategy period gets off to a successful start
Helvetia got off to a successful start in the new helvetia 20.25 strategy period and is investing in customer convenience in particular. The successful Smile business model, the digital lifestyle brand among insurers in Switzerland, is now to be launched in other European national markets as well. This will start in Austria. The goal is to establish Smile as the leading online insurer in this market by the end of the strategy period.
"The 2021 financial year was very successful for Helvetia. We delivered what we promised. With the helvetia 20.25 strategy, we are continuing to develop Helvetia on a dynamic basis, as the first examples of the strategy's implementation show", said Philipp Gmür, Group CEO of Helvetia.
10 percent increase in dividend
Thomas Schmuckli elected as Chairman
As announced, Doris Russi Schurter, the previous Chairwoman of the Board of Directors, did not stand for re-election due to a tragic event in her family. At the Shareholders' Meeting, Thomas Schmuckli paid tribute to her services to Helvetia: "Doris Russi Schurter has played a decisive part in developing Helvetia into a European financial services provider. On behalf of the Board of Directors as a whole, I would like to thank Doris Russi Schurter most sincerely for her many years of work on behalf of Helvetia."
Luigi Lubelli strengthens the Board of Directors
Remuneration approved
1339965 29.04.2022
