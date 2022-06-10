|
10.06.2022 17:46:07
Shareholders Meeting of HBM Healthcare Investments approved all proposals by the Board of Directors
|
HBM Healthcare Investments AG
/ Key word(s): AGMEGM
At todays ordinary Shareholders Meeting of HBM Healthcare Investments Ltd the shareholders approved all proposals submitted by the Board of Directors. Based on the Federal Council's COVID 19 Ordinance 3, the meeting was held without the personal participation of shareholders. The independent proxy holder represented 34.45% of the outstanding shares.
The Chairman of the Board of Directors Hans Peter Hasler and the existing board members Dr Rudolf Lanz, Mario G. Giuliani, Dr Stella X. Xu and Dr Elaine V. Jones were re-elected for a further one year term. The existing members of the Compensaiton Committee Mario G. Giuliani, Dr Stella X. Xu and Dr Elaine E. Jones were also re-elected for a further one year term. Furthermore, the shareholders approved the proposed compensation to the Board of Directors and to the Management.
Further, the Shareholders Meeting approved a par value repayment of CHF 9.70 per share. The cash payment will be made on 1 September 2022. The registered shares with entitlement to the distribution will be traded for the last time on 29 August 2022 (from 30 August 2022 without, ex-date).
The Shareholders also agreed to a new share buy-back programme of up to a maximum of 10% of the shares outstanding, in order to cancel those shares as part of a capital reduction.
Contact
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HBM Healthcare Investments AG
|Bundesplatz 1
|6300 Zug
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41438887171
|Fax:
|+41438887172
|E-mail:
|info@hbmhealthcare.com
|Internet:
|https://www.hbmhealthcare.com
|ISIN:
|CH0012627250
|Valor:
|1262725
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1373407
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1373407 10.06.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu HBM Healthcare Investments AGmehr Nachrichten
|
10.06.22
|Shareholders Meeting of HBM Healthcare Investments approved all proposals by the Board of Directors (EQS Group)
|
10.06.22
|Generalversammlung der HBM Healthcare Investments stimmt allen Anträgen des Verwaltungsrats zu (EQS Group)
|
03.06.22
|Bristol Myers Squibb to Acquire HBM Portfolio Company Turning Point Therapeutics for USD 4.1 billion in cash (EQS Group)
|
03.06.22
|Bristol Myers Squibb erwirbt HBM-Portfoliounternehmen Turning Point Therapeutics für USD 4.1 Milliarden in bar (EQS Group)
|
01.06.22
|Key Figures 31.05.2022 (EQS Group)
|
18.05.22
|Publication of Annual Report 2021/2022 and Invitation to the Ordinary Shareholders Meeting (EQS Group)
|
18.05.22
|Veröffentlichung Geschäftsbericht 2021/2022 und Einladung zur Generalversammlung (EQS Group)
|
16.05.22
|Key Figures 15.05.2022 (EQS Group)