Shareholders Meeting of HBM Healthcare Investments approved all proposals by the Board of Directors

At todays ordinary Shareholders Meeting of HBM Healthcare Investments Ltd the shareholders approved all proposals submitted by the Board of Directors. Based on the Federal Council's COVID 19 Ordinance 3, the meeting was held without the personal participation of shareholders. The independent proxy holder represented 34.45% of the outstanding shares.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors Hans Peter Hasler and the existing board members Dr Rudolf Lanz, Mario G. Giuliani, Dr Stella X. Xu and Dr Elaine V. Jones were re-elected for a further one year term. The existing members of the Compensaiton Committee Mario G. Giuliani, Dr Stella X. Xu and Dr Elaine E. Jones were also re-elected for a further one year term. Furthermore, the shareholders approved the proposed compensation to the Board of Directors and to the Management.

Further, the Shareholders Meeting approved a par value repayment of CHF 9.70 per share. The cash payment will be made on 1 September 2022. The registered shares with entitlement to the distribution will be traded for the last time on 29 August 2022 (from 30 August 2022 without, ex-date).

The Shareholders also agreed to a new share buy-back programme of up to a maximum of 10% of the shares outstanding, in order to cancel those shares as part of a capital reduction.