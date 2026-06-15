HBM Healthcare Investments Aktie

HBM Healthcare Investments für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 984345 / ISIN: CH0012627250

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15.06.2026 17:13:13

Shareholders’ Meeting of HBM Healthcare Investments approved all proposals by the Board of Directors

HBM Healthcare Investments AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Shareholders’ Meeting of HBM Healthcare Investments approved all proposals by the Board of Directors

15.06.2026 / 17:13 CET/CEST

At today’s ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting of HBM Healthcare Investments Ltd the shareholders approved all proposals submitted by the Board of Directors.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors Hans Peter Hasler and the existing board members Dr Rudolf Lanz, Mario G. Giuliani,  Dr Stella X. Xu and Dr Elaine V. Jones were re-elected for a further one year term. The existing members of the Compensation Committee Mario G. Giuliani, Dr Stella X. Xu and Dr Elaine E. Jones were also re-elected for a further one year term.  Furthermore, the shareholders approved the proposed compensation to the Board of Directors and to the Management.

In addition to the reduction in share capital through the cancellation of 125,000 registered treasury shares acquired as part of the share buyback programme 2025, the Shareholders’ Meeting also approved a dividend payment of CHF 9.00 per share. The cash payment to shareholders will be made on 19 June 2026 (the first trading day ex-dividend is 17 June 2026).

The presentation shown at the Shareholder’s Meeting 2026 can be accessed on the company's website at hbmhealthcare.com/en/investors/shareholders-meeting.

Contact
For further information, please contact Dr Andreas Wicki on +41 41 710 75 77, or at andreas.wicki@hbmhealthcare.com.


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: HBM Healthcare Investments AG
Bundesplatz 1
6300 Zug
Switzerland
Phone: +41438887171
Fax: +41438887172
E-mail: info@hbmhealthcare.com
Internet: https://www.hbmhealthcare.com
ISIN: CH0012627250
Valor: 1262725
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2346454

 
End of News EQS News Service

2346454  15.06.2026 CET/CEST

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