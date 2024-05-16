Media relations:

Shareholders’ Meeting of May 16, 2024

Paris, May 16, 2024 – The Shareholders’ Meeting of Capgemini SE, held today at the Pavillon Gabriel in Paris, adopted all the resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors.

The Shareholders’ Meeting approved the renewal of Mr. Aiman Ezzat's term of office as a Director for a further four years. The Board of Directors, which met at the close of the Shareholders’ Meeting, unanimously confirmed his appointment as Chief Executive Officer, thereby reaffirming its full support for him as he continues to implement the Group's strategy.

The Shareholders’ Meeting also approved the renewal of two other Directors for a further four-year term of office:

Ms. Siân Herbert-Jones, Independent Director, brings to the Board the benefit of her solid financial and auditing skills and her experience of transactions in an international context, notably in the services sector;

Ms. Belen Moscoso del Prado Lopez-Doriga, Independent Director, has acquired solid experience in innovation and transformation applied to Digital and Data strategy for global groups.

In addition, the Shareholders’ Meeting approved the appointment of Mr. Christophe Merveilleux du Vignaux, a candidate for the position of Director representing employee shareholders, to replace Ms. Lucia Sinapi-Thomas, whose term of office was due to expire. The terms of office of Pierre Goulaieff and Hervé Jeannin as Directors were renewed under the statutory employee representation system.

At the end of this Shareholders' Meeting, the Board of Directors of Capgemini SE has 15 Directors1, including two Directors representing employees and one Director representing employee shareholders. Of its members, 83% are independent directors2, 40% are international directors, and 42% are women2.

Moreover, the Shareholders’ Meeting approved, by a vast majority, 2023 compensation components and benefits paid or granted to Paul Hermelin, Chairman of the Board, as well as to Aiman Ezzat, Chief Executive Officer. The report on the compensation of corporate officers and the various 2024 compensation policies for executive corporate officers and Directors was also approved.

Shareholders approved the proposed distribution of a dividend of 3.40 euros per share in respect to the 2023 financial year, to be paid from May 31, 2024, with an ex-dividend date of May 29, 2024.

Finally, the Shareholders’ Meeting approved the appointment of a Statutory Auditor to certify sustainability information, as well as all the financial delegations granted to the Board of Directors. A detailed breakdown of voting results as well as full webcast of the Shareholders’ Meeting can be found on the Capgemini website: https://investors.capgemini.com/en/event/2024-shareholders-meeting/.

APPENDIX 1

Composition of the Capgemini SE Board of Directors and of its committees following the Shareholders’ Meeting of May 16, 2024

Composition of the Board of Directors:

Paul Hermelin – Chairman

Frédéric Oudéa – Lead Independent Director and Vice-Chairman

Megan Clarken

Aiman Ezzat – CEO

Ulrica Fearn

Maria Ferraro

Pierre Goulaieff – Director representing employees

Siân Herbert-Jones

Hervé Jeannin – Director representing employees

Christophe Merveilleux du Vignaux – Director representing employee shareholders

Belen Moscoso del Prado Lopez-Doriga

Xavier Musca

Patrick Pouyanné

Olivier Roussat

Kurt Sievers

1 Composition of the Capgemini SE Board of Directors in the appendix.

2 The directors representing employees and employee shareholders are not taken into account in calculating this percentage, in accordance with the provisions of the AFEP-MEDEF Code and the French Commercial Code currently in force.

