SHAREHOLDERS OF NORINICKEL ELECTED NEW DIRECTORS

Moscow, November 24, 2022 Nornickel, the worlds largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper, announces that today its shareholders on the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) elected the members of Board of Directors in the following composition:

  • Denis Alexandrov
  • Sergey Batekhin
  • Alexey Bashkirov
  • Elena Bezdenezhnykh
  • Andrey Bougrov
  • Sergey Volk
  • Alexey Germanovich
  • Alexandra Zakharova
  • Marianna Zakharova
  • Alexey Ivanov
  • Stanislav Luchitsky
  • Egor Sheibak
  • Evgeny Shvarts

Six members of the Board of Directors are independent.

EGM materials and voting results available on Nornickel website.

 

ABOUT THE COMPANY

MMC Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the worlds largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. The company also produces cobalt, rhodium, silver, gold, iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium and other products.

The production units of Norilsk Nickel Group are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and Zabaykalsky Krai in Russia as well as in Finland.

MMC Norilsk Nickel shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges, ADRs are accepted for trading on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchange.

Media Relations:     Investor Relations:

Phone: +7 (495) 785 58 00    Phone: +7 (495) 786 83 20

Email: pr@nornik.ru     Email: ir@nornik.ru

 
