AppLovin Aktie

AppLovin für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QR0K / ISIN: US03831W1080

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
12.02.2026 22:51:00

Shares of AppLovin Are Getting Crushed. Time to Buy?

Shares of advertising technology company AppLovin (NASDAQ: APP) are getting absolutely crushed in 2026. But it's not necessarily surprising. When I examined the growth stock last December, I acknowledged that even though the business was seeing impressive business momentum, "staying on the sidelines and hoping for a better price is probably wise." The stock's rise had simply gone too far, pushing the tech company's valuation to euphoric levels.But the stock has fallen 48% since that article. Has the stock, therefore, finally become cheap enough to justify buying it?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu AppLovin Corp

mehr Nachrichten