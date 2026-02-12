AppLovin Aktie
WKN DE: A2QR0K / ISIN: US03831W1080
|
12.02.2026 22:51:00
Shares of AppLovin Are Getting Crushed. Time to Buy?
Shares of advertising technology company AppLovin (NASDAQ: APP) are getting absolutely crushed in 2026. But it's not necessarily surprising. When I examined the growth stock last December, I acknowledged that even though the business was seeing impressive business momentum, "staying on the sidelines and hoping for a better price is probably wise." The stock's rise had simply gone too far, pushing the tech company's valuation to euphoric levels.But the stock has fallen 48% since that article. Has the stock, therefore, finally become cheap enough to justify buying it?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
