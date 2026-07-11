Intel Aktie
WKN: 855681 / ISIN: US4581401001
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11.07.2026 09:15:00
Shares of Intel and AMD Have Plummeted in the Last Few Days. Is It Time to Panic?
There have been few happier investors than Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) investors in 2026. If you purchased shares at the start of 2026, the returns have been phenomenal. Intel's stock essentially tripled, while AMD's stock is up around 140%. Those are fantastic results, but both stocks have shown weakness in the past few days.Since the calendar flipped to July, there has been heavy selling pressure on these two names, and AMD stock has plunged more than 10% while Intel is down 20%. That's a major sell-off in a short time frame, but does that mean it's time for investors to panic and sell the stock? Or is this a prime buying opportunity? Let's find out.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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