|
03.02.2023 16:35:02
Shares of Meta Platforms Lead Big Tech Higher This Week
Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) jumped 24.4% so far this week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, in large part because of the company's fourth-quarter 2022 earnings report. And the big move helped pull the entire tech industry higher. Revenue was actually down 4.2% in the quarter to $31.3 billion but operating income dropped from $12.6 billion to $6.4 billion. The operating margin went from 36% to 20%. The reason for the pop had more to do with CEO Mark Zuckerberg's comments and the trends of user attention than the financial numbers. Zuckerberg reiterated that Meta is focused on efficiency, at least in its "family of apps" business, after losing investor confidence a quarter ago. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!