Shares of This Underrated Growth Stock Are Trading at a Bargain Level

Shares of home goods retailer Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM) have fallen 44% over the past year as the market worries that inflation and a cooling economy (as well as a slowing housing market) will hurt demand for high-end home furnishings.The stock's decline was further exacerbated by last week's post-earnings sell-off. The company reported strong comparable revenue growth of 8.1% but missed analyst expectations for earnings -- and management pulled 2024 guidance due to the uncertain macroeconomic picture. But this is a high-quality company with an impressive track record of growth and ample opportunity for years of growth ahead as e-commerce further penetrates the home goods category.Furthermore, the stock looks attractive from a valuation standpoint and returns a lot of capital to shareholders via share buybacks and a growing dividend. The sell-off has created an opportunity to buy this high-quality growth stock at an attractive entry point.