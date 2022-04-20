|
20.04.2022 22:38:00
Shares of Upstart Fell Today
Shares of the artificial intelligence lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) fell roughly 9% today for no obvious reason.While I didn't see any formal news reports, multiple people on Twitter said that analysts at Jefferies had cut their price target for Upstart from $158 to $85. Investors might have seen those tweets and reacted by selling the stock.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!