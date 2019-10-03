Sharon Kleyne Supports Life-Saving Floating Medical Clinics On Kleyne Talk Radio

GRANTS PASS, Ore., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Date aired: September 30th, 2019

Guest: Juan M. Montero, II, MD, FACS, Founder Montero Medical Missions, Chesapeake, Virginiahttp://www.monteromedicalmissions.org

Sharon Kleyne supports the global efforts of Montero Medical Missions and its new Floating Medical Clinics in the Philippines, as well as the organizations commitment to teaching new water research and technology. Kleyne also wants Montero and all doctors to commit to asking their patients how much water they're drinking every day. Kleyne's view is that too many doctors take water for granted.

"I've been studying water and water evaporation for thirty-five years," says Kleyne. "I decided not to write the book. Like Dr. Juan M. Montero, I decided to do something about the world's water crisis, so I founded Bio Logic Aqua® Research Water Life Science® where we study water and evaporation."

Like Kleyne, Dr. Montero, a retired surgeon who founded Montero Medical Missions in July, 2011, believes that "education is the key to health and success." Montero's purpose in creating Montero Medical Missions was to organize sustainable projects that serve people in rural areas, migrant workers and their families, and people who cannot afford adequate health insurance.

Montero's current new project is a GoFundMe® initiative he has organized with Vincent Medina. The fundraising initiative of tax-deductible donations will support floating medical clinics between the many islands of Montero's native Philippines. If you would like to contribute to this cause, go here. http://www.monteromedicalmissions.org/floating-medical-clinic-go-fundme/

In addition to providing medical care for immigrant men, women and children from Asia and Central America, Montero's floating medical clinics teach healthcare and the importance of water to a healthy life. "It is just common sense that everyone be hydrated," says Montero.

Kleyne, host of her internationally syndicated weekly talk radio program, The Sharon Kleyne Hour Water Life Science®/Nature's Pharma®, The Power of Water® & Your Health sponsored by Nature's Tears® EyeMist® on VoiceAmerica, Sharon Kleyne, teaches that people are like walking batteries. "Do you know that you are walking water?" she asks her radio audience rhetorically. Kleyne also praises Montero and his Montero Medical Clinics for treating eye diseases of so many children. "Blindness and dry eye are out of control around the world," says Kleyne. "We need better water research and education about water and evaporation of body water vapor."

Kleyne teaches people around the world that they must learn to drink at least eight-to-ten glasses of water every day for proper hydration. "Glasses of water should be drunk all at once," says Kleyne, "for the benefits of maximum absorption. No sipping! You wouldn't water a plant by giving it a sip! Sipping water and drinking ice water are not effective because the body doesn't fully absorb the water."

If you would like to listen to a conversation with Dr. Juan M. Montero, founder of Montero Medical Missions and floating medical clinics and Health Olympics inventor, advocate for new water education and research and international evaporation researcher Sharon Kleyne about Montero Medical Missions, floating medical clinics, drinking water to improve health, drinking water to gain maximum benefits of medication, water research and education, follow this link: https://www.voiceamerica.com/episode/117618/heal-the-world-floating-medical-clinic

If you would like to join others in supporting floating medical clinics in the Philippines, you may do so here by clicking on the link below.

http://www.monteromedicalmissions.org/floating-medical-clinic-go-fundme/

