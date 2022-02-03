Sharon Yeshaya to Speak at the Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum

Sharon Yeshaya, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Morgan Stanley, will speak at the Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum which will be held in Key Biscayne, Florida on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 1:50 p.m. (ET).

Both live and on-demand versions of the webcast will be available on www.morganstanley.com in the Investor Relations section.

