Sharp Certifies directprint.io as a Sharp Compatible Software Product

MONTVALE, N.J., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (Sharp), a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, has announced that directprint.io's SaaS print management solution has received full validation as a Sharp Compatible software product.

Pre-configured for over 400 Sharp models, directprint.io enables resellers or IT admins to quickly and efficiently deploy Sharp multifunction printers (MFPs), and secure, control and track printing across Chromebooks, Windows and macOS environments.

directprint.io's cloud-based admin console and universal print driver provide a seamless interface between Sharp's printing devices and the cloud-based print management platform, enabling Sharp-native features such as secure print; advanced finishing options (stapling, hole punching, booklet creation, etc.); and accounting codes, to be seamlessly enabled and deployed. The cloud-based platform is zero touch, once installed, no configuration is needed for new devices or end-users; updates are automatic and security is built-in. directprint.io also delivers full, real-time print analytics by user, department, device and more.

With this accreditation, directprint.io has joined the Sharp Partner Program, which introduces software designed to enhance the use of and function seamlessly with Sharp MFPs.

"Because it allows for secure tracking and printing through different hardware environments, such as Chromebooks, directprint.io's offering is the perfect solution for K – 12 educators looking to manage their printing devices," said Vince Jannelli, Associate Vice President, Software Product Management, Sharp. "New members, such as directprint.io, ensure the Sharp Partner Program continues to deliver value to our customers and channel partners."

"We are delighted to receive full validation as a Sharp Compatible software product and to be welcomed into the Sharp Partner Program," said David Jenkins, CEO, directprint.io. "directprint.io streamlines printer management, reduces the time spent troubleshooting printer issues, enables automatic end-user provisioning and provides an easy, predictable printing experience. Our cost-effective subscription model is flexible and allows customers to scale up or down in line with their business needs. The combination of our true serverless solution and Sharp MFPs, will enable organizations to make print part of their cloud-first strategies, improve efficiency and reduce costs."

directprint.io's feature-rich SaaS print management solution is currently available to Sharp's channel partners and end-user customers.

About directprint.io

directprint.io is a feature-rich, transparent SaaS offering that allows users to quickly and effectively deploy, secure, control and track print management. The platform is zero-touch and, once installed, no configuration is needed for new devices or end-users; security is built-in, local network printing ensures prints jobs never leave the customer's network. Directprint.io delivers full, real-time print analytics and offers competitive per-seat pricing for Chromebooks, Windows, and macOS environments.

About Sharp Electronics Corporation

Sharp Electronics Corporation is the U.S. subsidiary of Japan's Sharp Corporation. Sharp is a worldwide developer of one-of-a-kind home appliances, networked multifunctional office solutions, professional displays, and smart office technologies. Sharp has been named to Fortune magazine's 2020 and 2022 World's Most Admired Company List, ranking the world's most respected and reputable companies. Sharp's headquarters in Montvale, NJ has been named a "Best Places to Work in NJ 2021" by NJBIZ, a leading New Jersey business publication.

About Sharp Imaging and Information Company

Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America, a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, markets Sharp's business products, including its new Synappx™ family of collaboration applications that help address the workforce's increased expectation of secure accessibility, ease of use and mobility; its full line of multifunction printers (MFPs); and professional display products, including the award-winning AQUOS BOARD® interactive display system.

For more information on Sharp's business products, visit our website at business.sharpusa.com.

