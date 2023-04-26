Sharp growth in quarterly turnover:

€724.7 million (+4.9%)

€m Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Change



France 312.2 284.7 +9.7% International 412.5 405.9 +1.6% Total 724.7 690.6 +4.9%

After exceeding record levels again in 2022, Synergie has started 2023 with Q1 consolidated turnover growth of 4.9% (+3.1% on a like-for-like basis) to €724.7 million.

In a more challenging economic environment, the Group's multi-expert/multi-client positioning in all the countries where it is operating helped maintain consistent activity with its client base, composed of large accounts and SMEs.

During the quarter, turnover was again boosted by France (43.1% of consolidated turnover), reaching €312.2 million (+9.7%), driven by a 10% rise in turnover from temporary staffing and recruitment activities. Growth in sectors that recovered rapidly in 2022 continued during the quarter with high levels in industry, in particular aeronautics and automotive.

Outside France, performances show a slight increase in Southern Europe (+0.4%) where Italy remained a driving force with turnover of €183.5 million (+4.8%), representing more than 25% of the Group's business. North and Eastern Europe (+3.7%) and the region outside Europe (+1.2%) remained strong.

INTERKADRA, the Polish company acquired in December 2022, achieved a turnover of €12.5 million, up 3.7% compared to the previous year. Its successful integration confirmed its ability to meet increased sourcing needs from other European subsidiaries in the Group.

As a result of the investments made in recent years and actions undertaken as a responsible company, the SYNERGIE Group maintains its target of a €3.2 billion full-year turnover in 2023.

Next events

?Annual General Meeting on 22 June 2023

?Publication of Q2 2023 turnover on 26 July 2023 after market closes

