Sharp Launches New Line of A3 Color Workgroup Document Systems

New Advanced and Essentials Series MFPs offer enhanced connectivity and strong security features enabling organizations to work simply smarter

MONTVALE, N.J., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA), a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation (SEC) announces a new line of color workgroup document systems designed to fit today's diverse workstyles. Seven new color models, ranging in speeds of 26 – 45 pages per minute, are the first in a new series comprising a total of 22 color and monochrome models that will be rolled out over the coming months. These models offer intelligent features and connectivity that enable office workers to collaborate with colleagues seamlessly and securely, even when they are working remotely.

Enhanced cloud service connectivity, such as with Microsoft Teams, make it easy to streamline communication and native Microsoft Universal Print capability facilitate integration with Microsoft 365 environments that leverage simplified print management.

The new Advanced and Essentials Series utilize the latest technology to help users get work done with greater efficiency. Innovative features such as multi-feed scan detection and enhanced auto skew correction, help ensure jobs come out right the first time, every time. Users can scan documents at up to 280 images-per-minute with the 300-sheet duplexing single pass feeder on Advanced Series models. The new inner folding unit offers a variety of fold patterns, including tri-fold, z-fold and others without taking up any extra floor space. Organizations can also maximize productivity with easy access to expanded cloud services, quickly connect to mobile devices to print and scan files and even utilize touchless operation with the Sharp Synappx Go app.

Leading security technology is also built into the new Advanced and Essentials Series to help organizations protect their data. Features, such as system integrity check at startup, firmware attack prevention with self recovery, as well as optional Bitdefender® antivirus (coming this summer) will help provide protection from hackers and malicious intruders.

"With the launch of this new A3 color workgroup product line, Sharp continues to Invest in its product offerings with leading technology, features and value," says Shane Coffey, vice president, Product Marketing, Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America. "We are proud to offer the new Advanced and Essentials Series workgroup document systems, which offer leading, competitive features and outstanding performance."

The new Advanced and Essential Series will begin shipping in mid-April with seven models, followed by four additional models later this summer and the remaining models in the fall. Models shipping in April are the: BP-70C31, BP-70C36, BP-70C45, BP-50C26, BP-50C31, BP-50C36 and BP-50C45. Models can be purchased directly through Sharp or through an authorized dealership.

About Sharp Electronics Corporation Sharp Electronics Corporation is the U.S. subsidiary of Japan's Sharp Corporation. Sharp is a worldwide developer of one-of-a-kind home appliances, networked multifunctional office solutions, professional displays, and smart office technologies. Sharp has been named to Fortune magazine's 2020 and 2022 World's Most Admired Company List, ranking the world's most respected and reputable companies. Sharp's headquarters in Montvale, NJ has been named a "Best Places to Work in NJ 2021" by NJBIZ, a leading New Jersey business publication.

About Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America

Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America is a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation. markets Sharp's Simply Smarter business products and solutions, such as professional displays, laptops, desktop monitors and a full suite of copier and printer solutions, that can help companies manage workflow efficiently and increase productivity so they can work smarter. SIICA markets its products through a vast network of independent dealerships as well as its through its direct sales division Sharp Business Systems (SBS). By accelerating collaboration, improving efficiencies, digitizing workflows, and increasing information security, Sharp strives to help businesses achieve Simply Smarter work through technology that is smart and easy to use.

For more information on Sharp's business products, visit our website at business.sharpusa.com.

Become a fan of Sharp business products on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram and watch us on YouTube .

Peppercomm for Sharp

Paul Merchan

212.931.6172

PMerchan@Peppercomm.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sharp-launches-new-line-of-a3-color-workgroup-document-systems-301523897.html

SOURCE Sharp Electronics Corporation