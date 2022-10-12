SHARP LAUNCHES VIRTUAL KITCHEN SHOWROOM FOR SIMPLY BETTER ONLINE APPLIANCE SHOPPING

The virtual kitchen seeks to replicate the in-store shopping experience online with in-depth, interactive access to Sharp kitchen appliances.

MONTVALE, N.J., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the retail experience increasingly migrates online, Sharp Home Electronics Company of America (SHCA) today announced the launch of the Sharp Virtual Kitchen Showroom, available now on shop.sharpusa.com and expanding soon to select premium appliance retailers. The showroom features three-dimensional renderings of consumer kitchen appliances sold by SHCA within a model kitchen that showcases each product as it is meant to be used in the home.

The digital environment will provide the ability to expand online shopping capabilities for consumers interested in purchasing new appliances, as well as provide retailers interested in integrating this feature on their websites with an engaging pre-sale experience. More interactive than simple photos of appliances on an e-commerce website, the Sharp Virtual Kitchen Showroom provides the opportunity to inspect kitchen appliances installed in a realistic setting – perhaps more closely than you would feel comfortable doing in a physical showroom. Touchscreen support means you can research and explore the Sharp kitchen appliances on your mobile device while on the go.

When entering the virtual showroom, consumers are presented with all the available categories of Sharp built-in kitchen appliances in the left-side navigation menu. Within each category, users will find highly detailed and articulated models that can be placed in the Sharp Virtual Kitchen Showroom. Upon selecting an appliance, the showroom will zoom in and present functional options such as "Open Door" and "View Control Panel" to showcase each appliance. A breakdown of each appliance's features is also displayed onscreen so consumers can learn more about them as they interact.

"We rely on retail partnerships to reach consumers with Sharp appliances. Still, it is our responsibility to make the shopping experience more convenient and innovative along the way," said James Sanduski, President, SHCA. "Online shoppers deserve a heightened, digital experience that compliments the physical storefront while contributing new and tangible value to the consumer and retailer."

The Sharp Virtual Kitchen Showroom includes current Sharp kitchen appliances in the following product categories:

Microwave Drawer™ Ovens

Over-the-Range Microwave Ovens

Wall Ovens

Refrigerators

Dishwashers

Cooktops

Range Hoods

"Providing two-dimensional imagery with a handful of bullet points isn't always enough to appeal to the consumer's wants and needs," said Peter Weedfald, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, SHCA. "Sharp's new virtual showroom allows customers to visualize the Sharp kitchen of their dreams while providing retailers with a fresh driver of major appliance sales."

Online retailers such as Mrs. G Appliances have already started integrating the platform on their e-commerce sites. "The ability to offer our customers the option to shop Sharp's impressive portfolio of built-in kitchen appliances online has significantly enhanced their e-commerce shopping experience," said Debbie Schaeffer, CEO of Mrs. G Appliances. "Mrs. G Appliances has been selling Sharp's highly innovative and award-winning Microwave Drawer ovens for years, and we are sure their new virtual '3D' kitchen will truly excite and energize our customers even more."

New Jersey-based retailer, Reno's Appliance, is another early adopter of the Sharp Virtual Kitchen Showroom. "We are proud of the shopping experience we offer customers from our physical storefront, so to have such an engaging digital option is a game-changer," said John Cioletti, President and CEO of Reno's Appliance. "For regional businesses and showrooms around the country, Sharp's virtual experience unlocks the potential for wider reach and a more compelling sales environment."

The virtual kitchen showroom is available now on shop.sharpusa.com, where you can find more information on Sharp appliances and online retailers from which to purchase.

About Sharp Home Electronics Company of America (SHCA) – Montvale, NJ

SHCA is the U.S. Consumer Products Group of Sharp Electronics Corporation, the U.S. sales subsidiary of Sharp Corporation, a worldwide developer and manufacturer of one-of-a-kind premium technology products. SHCA includes the manufacturing of premium home appliances in Memphis, TN, together with the sales & marketing, and servicing of home electronics based in Montvale, NJ. Leading products include Sharp Carousel®, Microwave Drawer™ ovens, SuperSteam+™ ovens, and Plasmacluster® Ion air purifiers.

Sharp Corporation appears on Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies for 2022. Sharp Electronics Corporation received a 2022 award for Best Places to Work in NJ. Learn more at http://www.sharpusa.com/.

Sharp, Carousel, Microwave Drawer, SuperSteam+, Plasmacluster, and all related trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Sharp Corporation and/or its affiliated companies. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

