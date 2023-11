Sharp rise in landlords and homeowners in mortgage arrears, data shows

Number of buy to let mortgages in arrears doubles in a year as amateur landlords struggle with interest rate risesBusiness live – latest updatesThe number of buy to let mortgages in arrears has doubled in a year while the number of homeowners falling behind on payments has also jumped, prompting warnings that the sharp rise “should be ringing alarm bells in Downing Street”.Two sets of official data underlined how 14 consecutive interest rate increases, on top of broader cost of living pressures, have piled the pain on many households, with landlords in particular struggling. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel