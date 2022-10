Sharp rise in number of Britons leaving work to look after family

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Labour says people are being ‘priced out and shut out of work’ at a time of record employment vacancies The number of people who aren’t working because of caring commitments is the highest since May 2020, with the last year marking a sustained increase in stay-at-home parents and carers after three decades of decline, new analysis from the Guardian reveals. The figures are a stark warning that at a time of record employment vacancies and skills shortages, families are being “priced out and shut out of work”, said Labour’s deputy leader, Angela Rayner. Continue reading...