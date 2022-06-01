SHARPRANK INITIATES COVERAGE ON SOBET

BALTIMORE, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SharpRank, sports betting's independent ratings agency, announced today it has initiated coverage on SoBet – a Nashville, TN based, socially engaging digital content platform geared towards next generation sports bettors. The news comes on the heels of SharpRank's first quarterly report and just ahead of SoBet's official launch scheduled for June 3rd. The two companies remain focused on elevating the level of information the public consumes and SharpRank's coverage initiation of SoBet amplifies that core focus.

"When moving a group from Watch List to Coverage, we spend the time – both in person and from afar – evaluating the platform in a characteristic matrix – ranging from skill/ability to innovative approach to interaction to transparency to of the individual talent with the public," said Chris Adams, CEO of SharpRank. "Quality of Covered individuals and their platforms is paramount. SoBet scored well in this matrix and we are extremely excited to bring their platform on board."

"SoBet is all about bringing sports betting into a new generation through premium content. The crux of our business is providing expert sports betting information, through simple and easy to digest mediums," said Cooper Lycan, CEO and Founder of SoBet. "We partner with content creators in an agreement similar to what is seen at SubStack, as freelanced independent contractors. Working with SharpRank to provide coverage on Pro's is a massive win for SoBet, because it allows us to vet our creators and prove their expertise through an independently tracked rating system."

SoBet joins the growing list of other platforms adopting the SharpRank platform and ratings – pushing forward a more complete, transparent, and mature sports betting industry.

SharpRank

SharpRank, Inc. is an independent ratings agency and performance rating platform for sports betting experts, algorithms, prognosticators, and the public; leveraging its proprietary, cross-sport, and ever evolving ranking algorithm and metrics. By taking a comprehensive and holistic approach, the Company provides the industry standard with respect to rating and ranking these experts.

Apple Store

Google Play

SoBet

SoBet is a media company for the next generation of sports fans. The veteran led startup delivers sports betting content through a curated premium stream, providing users with expert information in easy to digest methods. SoBet's content creators are primarily sports betting influencers who are recognized as industry experts.

