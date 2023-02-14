Sharp's John Sheehan and Bob Madaio Recognized as 2023 CRN Channel Chiefs for Multiple Consecutive Years

MONTVALE, N.J., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA), a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation (SEC), is thrilled to share that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has once again included John Sheehan, Senior Vice President of B2B Channel Sales and Bob Madaio, Vice President of Marketing, on its esteemed 2023 Channel Chiefs list. CRN's annual Channel Chiefs list identifies leading IT vendors who meet the rapidly changing needs of channel partners and customers to garner success.

For the sixth consecutive year, John was chosen as a CRN Channel Chief based on his strong leadership skills across Sharp's document channel and professional AV B2B teams. This year, he played a pivotal role in the communications and management of the Sharp and Sharp-NEC Display Solutions joint venture, driving the brand's long-term strategy and delivering on a consistent message and channel partner experience. With experience working with end-user clients, John has provided solutions for vertical markets and has developed channel management, branding and strategy. See John's profile here.

Bob – a three-peat CRN Channel Chief honoree – was again chosen for his exemplary leadership over the marketing team by providing channel partners with unique solutions that can help them enhance branding and improve channel sales enablement for Sharp solutions in the information technology industry. Bob has worked to further Sharp's channel business through events, visiting dealerships and partners, and presenting broad program ideas in virtual feedback settings. In addition, he crafted educational webinars and built a roadshow for Sharp executives to meet with the channel community for one-on-one collaboration and learning. See Bob's profile here.

"We are excited to see that both John and Bob have been named Channel Chiefs once again – recognizing their ongoing hard work and industry insight to make our resellers successful," said Mike Marusic, President and CEO, SIICA. "Both are critical leaders in key channel initiatives that helped our dealers navigate the pandemic recovery and supply chain challenges with new programs and support. We are proud of both John and Bob's outstanding commitment to our dealers and the efforts they have made to grow our partners' businesses."

A panel of CRN editors selected the 2023 Channel Chiefs for developing strategies and creating partner programs amidst industry disruptions and changes. Honorees were chosen for strategic solutions and resources to support channel partners' success.

CRN's 2023 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2023 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

