Shattuck Labs Aktie

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WKN DE: A2QD61 / ISIN: US82024L1035

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01.10.2026 16:39:02

Shattuck Advances SL-325 Into Phase 2 Hidradenitis Suppurativa Trial

(RTTNews) - On Thursday, Shattuck Labs (STTK) announced plans to evaluate SL-325 in a Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with moderate to severe hidradenitis suppurativa (HS).

SL-325 is an investigational, fully human DR3-blocking antibody designed to achieve complete and durable blockade of the DR3/TL1A pathway, which is involved in inflammatory and immune-mediated diseases.

The RECEPTIVE-HS1 Phase 2 trial is expected to enroll approximately 150 patients, randomized to receive low-dose SL-325, high-dose SL-325 or placebo. The 16-week placebo-controlled period will be followed by an extension through Week 52.

The primary endpoint is the proportion of patients achieving HiSCR50 at Week 16, while key secondary endpoints include HiSCR75, safety and tolerability. An IND submission is expected in October 2026, with Week 16 data expected in the first half of 2028.

Shattuck also appointed Shoba Ravichandran, M.D., as Senior Vice President, Clinical Development. She will lead the company's HS clinical development program.

Currently, STTK is trading at $6.84, up 0.29%.

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Shattuck Labs Inc Registered Shs 6,84 0,29% Shattuck Labs Inc Registered Shs

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