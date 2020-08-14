Shaun Lynn appointed Vice Chairman of BGC Partners and will transition from role as President

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: BGCP) ("BGC Partners" or "BGC" or the "Company"), a leading global brokerage and financial technology company, today announced that Shaun Lynn has been appointed Vice Chairman of the Company, and will transition from his current role of President, effective October 1, 2020. Mr. Lynn will continue to work for the Company on matters including strategy and corporate development.

Howard Lutnick, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of BGC, alongside the team Shaun appointed and developed, including Sean Windeatt, Chief Operating Officer; Steve Bisgay, Chief Financial Officer; Jean-Pierre Aubin, Anthony Warner and Julian Swain, Co-Heads of Global Brokerage, will continue to manage day-to-day operations of the business.

Mr. Lutnick commented, "I want to thank Shaun for his incredible contributions as a founder and leader of BGC Partners. During his tenure, Shaun leveraged his expertise to help BGC grow dramatically and drive forward our many strategic initiatives."

"Shaun has been a vital partner and builder of our management team. We are grateful for his contributions and leadership throughout his tenure including his stewardship throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and the invaluable role he played in Cantor Fitzgerald's recovery after the events of September 11, 2001. I look forward to continuing to work with him on the strategic vision of the firm and to advance our business objectives in his new capacity as Vice Chairman."

Mr. Lynn stated, "I have been fortunate to be a part of BGC's tremendous global growth since its inception, and I am proud to see how far the Company has come. It has been an honor working with such a talented management team for more than three decades."

