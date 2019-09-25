Shaw Industries Group Drives Innovation Through NICE Satmetrix

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced Shaw Industries Group Inc., a leading floorcovering provider, has selected NICE Satmetrix as its comprehensive customer experience management solution. Shaw – which has more than 22,000 employees, representation around the world, and over $6B in annual sales – uses the NICE Satmetrix solution to track customer experience in various parts of its complex business, revealing a complete picture of the customers’ experiences throughout the lifecycle and helping identify the most effective improvements.

Shaw Industries Group supplies carpet, resilient, hardwood, laminate, tile and stone, synthetic turf and other specialty products to residential and commercial markets worldwide. By combining deep market knowledge with new ways of thinking, Shaw drives innovation into their business and sets the standard for next generation manufacturing. As a forward-thinking company always looking to perfect the customer experience, Shaw sought a solution that could help manage the holistic view of the customer experience with the Net Promoter Score® methodology at the core of their program.

"We are intently focused on helping our customers achieve their objectives with superior products and service. We believe NICE Satmetrix gives us the ability to turn our customers’ feedback into the insights we need to perpetually enhance the customer’s experience,” said Tim Baucom, President of Shaw Industries. "By engaging the Net Promoter Score methodology and NICE Satmetrix technology throughout several of our lines of business this year, we are already turning insights into solutions.”

"NICE Satmetrix is glad to help Shaw improve the customer experience it offers,” said Barry Cooper, President, NICE Enterprise Group. "We’re especially impressed with how Shaw has thoughtfully set up its customer feedback program in a way that suits its business, and how it takes advantage of the solution’s ability to trigger alerts based on any metric and provide real time reports on an easy-to-review, personalized dashboard.”

