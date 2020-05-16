Shaw Sports Turf Helps With Creative Graduation Ceremony

DALTON, Ga., May 16, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dalton High School in Dalton, GA will be holding a drive through graduation ceremony beginning on May 18th and continuing each day that week until they have provided a special moment for every one of their high school seniors. The school will be graduating around 100 seniors each day, a total of just less than 500 students. In these exceedingly difficult times Shaw Sports Turf is proud to be involved with this exciting event. This graduation ceremony may not be exactly as the students had envisioned at the beginning of the school year, however the school system and the community is dedicated to making it a memorable occasion.

The turf supplied will provide a path for the ceremony and protection for the natural grass surface at the stadium. There will be a stage set up on the field. As each car drives up and approaches the 50 yard line the student will get out of their car and accept their diploma. Parents and family members will stay in their car to witness the ceremony.

"The field at the high school is a Shaw Sports Turf installation so we were familiar with the company and with the product's durability. We are so thankful to Shaw Sports Turf for helping us facilitate this important event for our seniors, as a parent of a senior myself it holds even more significance for me," said Rusty Lount, Director of Operations for Dalton Public Schools.

The Shaw Sports Turf vision is to be "MORE THAN A FIELD" to customers and partners alike because relationships formed are important long after the products are installed. This philosophy draws greater significance during these trying times.

Shaw Industries Group, Inc. is headquartered in Dalton, GA and was excited to help facilitate the event for their hometown. Shaw continues to support its community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic with this project and others, recently making face shields and donating masks for the health care workers as well as supplying flooring for mobile hospitals.

