GREENSBORO, N.C., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 552 voting delegates have elected Shawn Harding, a farmer from Beaufort County, as the new President of North Carolina Farm Bureau. The election took place today during NCFB's 84th Annual Meeting, Dec. 8-10, at the Joseph S. Koury Convention Center, Sheraton Greensboro Hotel at Four Seasons.

Harding was formerly Beaufort County Farm Bureau President and chairman of the North Carolina Farm Bureau Resolutions Committee. He also previously served on the North Carolina Farm Bureau Board of Directors and as a member of various state advisory committees. For the last year, he has been employed as a Public Policy Director for the North Carolina Farm Bureau Federation.

"The opportunity to lead North Carolina Farm Bureau is the only thing that could make me leave the farm, and it's an honor to be chosen by my peers to serve as President," Harding said.

With his election, Harding becomes President of the North Carolina Farm Bureau Federation, North Carolina Farm Bureau Insurance Companies and all affiliated corporations. Harding was born and raised in rural Eastern North Carolina and farmed tobacco with his brother until the late 90s, when they transitioned to fruits and vegetables. Harding and his wife, Tracey, have three adult children and two grandchildren.

Harding succeeds Larry Wooten, who held the position since his first election in 1999. Harding is the organization's 12th president since North Carolina Farm Bureau was founded in 1936.

North Carolina Farm Bureau Federation, Inc. is a private, non-profit, grassroots organization that has been actively promoting farm and rural issues since 1936 through government relations, member services, field representation, agricultural education, marketing and other programs.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shawn-harding-elected-12th-north-carolina-farm-bureau-president-300972646.html

SOURCE North Carolina Farm Bureau