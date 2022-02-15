Shef Expands Into Atlanta, Bringing Authentic Homemade Meals From All Over the World to Your Front Door

ATLANTA, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shef, an online marketplace that enables local cooks to earn a meaningful income selling homemade food in their communities, announced today that it has expanded its business to Atlanta. Now, customers in Atlanta will have access to authentic specialties from across a wide variety of cuisines – all made by members of their community and delivered right to their doorsteps.

"The wide range of global cuisines offered by cooks on Shef in Atlanta reflects the incredible diversity of the local community," said Shef co-founder Joey Grassia. "We couldn't be more excited to introduce the talent of these local cooks to the region and make it easier for people to get a healthy and affordable homemade meal on the table."

Atlanta's cohort of shefs represents a wide variety of cultures, including hard-to-find cuisines like Nepalese, Pakistani, and Caribbean. Originally from India, Shef Satabdi specializes in traditional Bengali Fulkopir Roast and Dhokar Dalna. "I grew up eating delicious food cooked by my grandmother whose origin was from Dhaka, and food has always played such an important part in my traditions and culture," said Shef Satabdi. "On Shef, I cook a variety of Bengali dishes and am excited to be able to provide a taste of home to those missing homemade Bengali food in Atlanta, as well as those looking to try a new cuisine."

Other local shefs include Shef Srisaowalak, originally from Thailand, who honors her mother who ran a famous food stall in Wat Krut, by preparing dishes like Massaman Curry Chicken, and Shef Angela who merges her Chinese culture and culinary training to create contemporary dishes like Braised Beef Noodles and Pork Soup Dumplings.

The service has skyrocketed in the past year with over 1.6 million meals served across the U.S. and more than 30,000 applicants to sell food on the platform. Diversity is central to Shef's mission with more than 85% of cooks on Shef being people of color. Shef currently operates in several markets across the country, including San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, Seattle, Chicago, Houston, Austin, Boston, and Washington, D.C, and includes Padma Lakshmi, Tiffany Haddish, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, and chef Aarón Sánchez among its investors.

Local regulations vary by region but, at a minimum, all cooks on Shef are required to pass an accredited food safety certification exam, undergo a food quality assessment, and be subject to regular food quality checks. In regions that have not yet implemented home cooking laws, cooks are required to prepare food out of commercial kitchens or other legally permissible facilities.

About Shef

Shef is an online marketplace for local, homemade food. Shef helps talented cooks who are food safety certified connect with customers in their community and earn a meaningful income selling their homemade dishes. With its wide selection of global cuisine, including unique and hard-to-find regional specialties from across South Asia, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East, Shef delivers a taste of home for those missing it, and a world of flavor for those looking to try something new. The service is currently available in several markets across the United States, including San Francisco, New York, Seattle, Chicago, Houston, Austin, Boston, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C. and Atlanta. To order food from a local cook in your area, or for more information on how to become a shef, visit www.shef.com.

