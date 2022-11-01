SHEGLAM EARNS CRUELTY FREE INTERNATIONAL LEAPING BUNNY PROGRAMME APPROVAL

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SHEGLAM , the industry leader in affordable, direct-to-consumer cosmetics, announces its official Leaping Bunny approval by Cruelty Free International.

SHEGLAM is committed to continually evolving and delivering high-quality and affordable products for consumers. The company upholds a promise to adhere to the rigorous criteria set by the global Leaping Bunny Programme, the best assurance that a company has made a genuine commitment to help end animal testing.

"We're honored to officially be Leaping Bunny approved. It is the globally recognizable gold standard endorsement that a brand is genuinely committed to helping end animal testing. It is also a reminder to continue to 'do better' as a brand and as a culture, and we will do our part to set an example for others to follow suit," commented SHEGLAM.

The Cruelty Free International Leaping Bunny Programme is awarded to brands that meet its global gold standard requirements that go beyond current laws relating to animal testing. This includes setting up a Supplier Monitoring System to ensure compliance of all brand third-party suppliers and manufacturers, adherence to a fixed cut-off date, and being open to ongoing independent audits.

A spokesperson for Cruelty Free International said, "SHEGLAM has worked hard to meet the standards to qualify for our Leaping Bunny approval. The brand is with us on an important mission to end animal testing in cosmetics and personal care."

The health and safety of animals and consumers are pillars of the SHEGLAM brand as it promises transparency through partnering with trusted external systems and organizations.

To learn more about SHEGLAM, please visit www.sheglam.com. For more information on the Cruelty Free International Leaping Bunny Programme, please visit crueltyfreeinternational.org/leapingbunny .

ABOUT SHEGLAM

Founded in 2019, beauty brand and global retailer SHEGLAM offers a luxury beauty experience, consisting of high-quality makeup, at an accessible price point. It boasts a diverse array of products available in various colors and shades priced to deliver high-quality beauty for consumers everywhere. With a core belief that each one of us deserves to look and feel our best, its products resonate with customers across demographics. The brand also actively engages its audience with a massive social media community comprising millions worldwide. Maintaining a commitment to never test on animals, SHEGLAM notably received a Leaping Bunny Approval from Cruelty-Free International in 2022. Beauty belongs to everyone thanks to SHEGLAM.

ABOUT Cruelty Free International

Cruelty Free International is the leading organisation working to create a world where nobody wants or believes we need to experiment on animals. Our dedicated team are experts in their fields, combining award winning campaigning, political lobbying, scientific and legal expertise and corporate responsibility. Educating, challenging, and inspiring others across the globe to respect and protect animals, we investigate and expose the reality of life for animals in laboratories, challenge decision-makers to make a positive difference for animals, and champion better science and cruelty free living.

