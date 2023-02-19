|
SHEIN LAUNCHES #SHEINforAll SPRING/SUMMER 2023 COLLECTION
There's Something for Everyone at SHEIN.com. Discover your style, without limitation.
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SHEIN, the global online retailer of fashion, beauty, and lifestyle products launched its #SHEINforAll Spring/Summer 2023 collection today on SHEIN.com. No matter the destination, #SHEINforAll has style options for every occasion. Whether you are exploring tropical locations, laying by the beach, or taking a day tour, SHEIN's Spring/Summer collection will give everyone the confidence they need.
Debuting new collections from SHEIN BAE, SHEIN BASICS, SHEIN Belle, SHEIN BIZwear, SHEIN DAZY, SHEIN EZwear, SHEIN FIT+, SHEIN Frenchy, SHEIN ICON, SHEIN MOD, SHEIN Modely, SHEIN SXY, SHEIN VCAY, Emery Rose, MOTF, and ROMWE; SHEIN encourages everyone to find styles that are true to themselves.
- SHEIN BAE: Own your night out
- SHEIN BASICS: Your closet essentials
- SHEIN Belle: Fashion for celebrations
- SHEIN BIZwear: Contemporary office chic
- SHEIN DAZY: Effortless. Cool. Glam.
- SHEIN EZwear: Easy wear. Easy life.
- SHEIN FIT+: Follow the Fashion. Feel the Fit +
- SHEIN Frenchy: A style muse in French fashion
- SHEIN ICON: For the icon in the making
- SHEIN MOD: Vibrant. Retro. Fun.
- SHEIN Modely: Modernity With An Elegant Touch
- SHEIN SXY: Curvy. Sexy. Confident.
- SHEIN VACAY: Your first resort for vacay style
- Emery Rose: Easy. Comfy. Free-spirited.
- MOTF: Naturally Chic
- ROMWE: Aesthetic on Lock
The collections are available to shop now on SHEIN.com.
#SHEINforAll #SHEINss23
About SHEIN
SHEIN is a global fashion and lifestyle e-tailer committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to all. We use on-demand manufacturing technology to connect suppliers to our agile supply chain, reducing inventory waste and enabling us to deliver a variety of affordable products to customers around the world. From our global offices, we reach customers in more than 150 countries. To learn more about SHEIN, visit http://www.SHEIN.com.
