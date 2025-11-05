SHEIN Aktie
WKN DE: SHEIN1 / ISIN: NET0SHEIN001
|
05.11.2025 21:31:15
Shein opens Paris store as France moves to suspend website
Shein is in the thick of controversy, as French authorities announced they would suspend the online platform a couple of hours after the clothing company opened the doors to its first-ever physical store in Paris.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Welle
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
