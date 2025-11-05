SHEIN Aktie

SHEIN für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: SHEIN1 / ISIN: NET0SHEIN001

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
05.11.2025 21:31:15

Shein opens Paris store as France moves to suspend website

Shein is in the thick of controversy, as French authorities announced they would suspend the online platform a couple of hours after the clothing company opened the doors to its first-ever physical store in Paris.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Welle
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu SHEINmehr Nachrichten