ShelfGenie Names David Mihalic as Director of Franchise Development

ATLANTA, June 14, 2020 -- ShelfGenie, the company dedicated to improving lives through custom shelving and in-home solutions, recently named David Mihalic as Director of Franchise Development.

Mihalic brings a long history and deep experience in the franchise industry to ShelfGenie. He was a franchise owner himself for ten years before shifting into the role of franchise development director at PuroClean, Hallmark Homecare, and UNITS Moving and Portable Storage.

"David is exactly the kind of person we were looking for to fill this role. His vast experience in the franchise world brings a level of expertise that will benefit the company and every franchisee. His passion for helping people fulfill their dreams of business ownership and ability to understand the needs of prospects, brokers, and franchise owners is a rare find. A good day for David is when everyone else has a good day, and we are beyond excited to have him on our team," said Andy Pittman, CEO of ShelfGenie.

Mihalic is equally impressed with the ShelfGenie organization, its dedication to the company's purpose and its top-notch support for franchise owners.

"Andy loves this brand and has built a team which is just as dedicated as he is, and I'm honored to be a part of it," said Mihalic. "Coming from a franchise development and franchise development consulting background, I look for people who have an honest, vested interest in their product, and I look forward to bringing those people into the ShelfGenie family."

ShelfGenie's custom Glide-Out shelves are recognized as the best way to eliminate common frustrations in the home, but it's their implementation which has brought them to the top of their field. With free, at-home consultations and a continued professional relationship throughout the entire process, ShelfGenie continually receives accolades in customer satisfaction.

Since 2000, ShelfGenie has been turning its clients' frustrations with their homes into happiness. They offer the top-quality Glide-Out shelves to declutter and organize the entire home, from garage spaces to kitchen cabinets. Originally started in Richmond, Virginia, ShelfGenie now has over 50 franchise partners in over 160 franchise territories.

ABOUT SHELF GENIE:

ShelfGenie® is the nation's leading custom shelving and home improvement solutions franchise. Founded in Richmond, Virginia, in 2000, ShelfGenie has grown to 160 territories in the U.S. and Canada. ShelfGenie is the first and only franchise offering high impact shelving and home improvement solutions with a purpose: to transform clients lives by designing and implementing custom home solutions that put everything within reach.

ShelfGenie designs, builds, and installs Glide-Out™ Shelving Systems. Our innovative shelving is custom-built to retrofit existing cabinets, resulting in perfectly placed shelves that glide in and out with just the touch of your fingers. With our system, cabinets are organized; storage is accessible, efficient, and clutter-free. Glide-Out Shelving works in virtually every cabinet and pantry in the home and is beautiful and highly durable. From the kitchen to the bathroom to the garage, ShelfGenie does it all.

ShelfGenie is a home-based business model providing a niche product within a mature industry. We have highly effective tools and resources in place that allow franchisees to focus on scaling their business. Our franchise model allows the owner to focus on marketing and sales while leveraging designers, installers, and our centralized Business Support Center to handle most day-to-day activities of the business.

