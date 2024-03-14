|
14.03.2024 14:23:22
Shell plc files Form 20-F with SEC
Shell plc filed Form 20-F with SEC
March 14, 2024
Shell plc filed its Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, ("2023 Form 20-F”), with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on March 14, 2024.
The 2023 Form 20-F can be downloaded from www.shell.com/investors/news-and-filings/sec-filings or www.sec.gov.
Shell plc also published its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended December 31, 2023, ("2023 Annual Report and Accounts”) on March 14, 2024.
The 2023 Annual Report and Accounts can be viewed online or downloaded in pdf format at www.shell.com/news-and-insights/annual-reports-and-publications.
Printed copies of the 2023 Form 20-F will be available from April 17, 2024, and can be requested, free of charge, at www.shell.com/news-and-insights/annual-reports-and-publications/order-printed-annual-reports.
Enquiries
Shell Media Relations International: +44 20 7934 5550 Americas: +1 713 241 4544
LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Annual financial and audit reports
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell)mehr Nachrichten
|
09:29
|Anleger warten auf Impulse: FTSE 100 beginnt die Freitagssitzung wenig verändert (finanzen.at)
|
14.03.24
|Shell shakes up climate targets as it plans to keep gas business growing (Financial Times)
|
14.03.24
|Shell shakes up climate targets as it plans to keep gas business growing (Financial Times)
|
12.03.24
|FTSE 100 aktuell: FTSE 100 zum Ende des Dienstagshandels fester (finanzen.at)
|
12.03.24
|Freundlicher Handel: So steht der FTSE 100 aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
12.03.24
|Gewinne in London: FTSE 100 am Dienstagmittag auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
12.03.24
|FTSE 100-Papier Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell)-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell) von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
12.03.24
|Pluszeichen in London: Zum Start des Dienstagshandels Gewinne im FTSE 100 (finanzen.at)