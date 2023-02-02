|
02.02.2023 08:54:06
Shell Plc FY Adj. Profit Rises; Announces Commencement Of Share Buyback Programme
(RTTNews) - Shell Plc (SHEL) reported that its full year adjusted earnings was $39.87 billion, an increase of 107% from last year. Adjusted basic earnings per share was $5.43 compared to $2.49.
Full year income attributable to shareholders was $42.31 billion, up 110% from prior year. Earnings per share was $5.71 compared to $2.57. Full year total revenue and other income increased to $386.20 billion from $272.66 billion, last year.
Fourth quarter adjusted earnings was $9.81 billion, compared to $6.39 billion, a year ago. Adjusted basic earnings per share was $1.39 compared to $0.83. Total revenue and other income increased to $101.20 billion from $90.22 billion.
The Board of Shell plc announced an interim dividend in respect of the fourth quarter of 2022 of $0.2875 per ordinary share. The company also announced the commencement of a $4 billion share buyback programme covering an aggregate contract term of approximately three months with the purpose of reducing the issued share capital of the company. All shares repurchased will be cancelled, Shell noted.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Shell Pakistan XDmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Shell Pakistan XDmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach EZB-Entscheid: US-Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Handel -- ATX schließt etwas höher -- DAX beendet Handel weit im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich verhalten positiv
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schwankte am Donnerstag zwischen Gewinnen und Verlusten hin und her. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich von seiner freundlichen Seite. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich uneins. In Asien legten die Börsen am Donnerstag leicht zu.