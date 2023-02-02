Shell Plc FY Adj. Profit Rises; Announces Commencement Of Share Buyback Programme

(RTTNews) - Shell Plc (SHEL) reported that its full year adjusted earnings was $39.87 billion, an increase of 107% from last year. Adjusted basic earnings per share was $5.43 compared to $2.49.

Full year income attributable to shareholders was $42.31 billion, up 110% from prior year. Earnings per share was $5.71 compared to $2.57. Full year total revenue and other income increased to $386.20 billion from $272.66 billion, last year.

Fourth quarter adjusted earnings was $9.81 billion, compared to $6.39 billion, a year ago. Adjusted basic earnings per share was $1.39 compared to $0.83. Total revenue and other income increased to $101.20 billion from $90.22 billion.

The Board of Shell plc announced an interim dividend in respect of the fourth quarter of 2022 of $0.2875 per ordinary share. The company also announced the commencement of a $4 billion share buyback programme covering an aggregate contract term of approximately three months with the purpose of reducing the issued share capital of the company. All shares repurchased will be cancelled, Shell noted.

