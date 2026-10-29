Shell Q3 Profit Surges, Despite Weak Volume; Launches $5 Bln Buyback

(RTTNews) - Oil and gas major Shell Plc (SHEL, SHELL.AS, SHEL.L) reported Thursday significantly higher profit in its third quarter, as revenues were benefited mainly by higher realised prices, despite lower production volumes primarily due to Middle East conflict impacts on Qatari volumes.

Separately, Shell announced the commencement of a share buyback programme of $5.0 billion, which is expected to be completed by the fourth-quarter 2026 results announcement.

The aggregate maximum consideration for the purchase of shares under the London contract is $3 billion and under the Netherlands contract is $2 billion.

In the overnight activity on the NYSE, the shares were gaining around 1.63 percent, trading at $106.90.

In the quarter, income attributable to shareholders reached $12.057 billion, compared with $5.322 billion a year ago. Earnings per share came in at $2.13 for the third quarter, up from $0.90 last year.

The energy company, which operates in crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied natural gas production and refining, posted adjusted earnings of $10.814 billion versus $5.432 billion in the prior year quarter. Adjusted earnings per share reached $1.93, compared with $0.93 a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $22.736 billion in the third quarter, compared with $14.773 billion last year.

Adjusted earnings reflected higher refining margins, higher realized liquefied natural gas prices, and higher Integrated Gas volumes. These gains were partially offset by lower crude and oil products trading and optimization results, higher well write-offs, and lower realized liquids prices.

Total revenue and other income reached $95.322 billion, up from $70.410 billion in the prior year quarter. Revenue specifically was reported at $92.848 billion versus $68.153 billion last year.

Oil and gas production available for sale declined to 2,574 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day from 2,821 thousand boe/d last year.

Looking ahead for the fourth quarter, Integrated Gas production is expected to be approximately 1,080 - 1,180 thousand boe/d.

LNG liquefaction volumes are expected to be approximately 7.3 - 7.9 million tonnes.

Upstream production is expected to be around 1,700 - 1,900 thousand boe/d, including allowance for weather related impacts in the Gulf of America.

Marketing sales volumes are expected to be around 2,400 - 2,600 thousand b/d.

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