Shell Aktie

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WKN DE: A3C99G / ISIN: GB00BP6MXD84

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30.06.2026 19:30:01

Shell Sees Global LNG Demand Surging 65% By 2050 Despite a War-Driven Slowdown in 2026. Here's What Investors Need to Know.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL) recently released its latest outlook for the global liquefied natural gas (LNG) market. The energy giant noted that while the war-driven closure of the Strait of Hormuz will cause LNG demand to flatten out this year, it expects growth to resume in 2027 and rise 65% by 2050.Here’s a look at Shell’s latest outlook and some LNG stocks capitalizing on this growth trend.Image source: Getty Images. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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