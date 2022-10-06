Shell Sees Integrated Gas Production Of 890K- 940K Boe/d In Q3

(RTTNews) - Shell plc (SHEL, SHEL.L), in its third-quarter trading update on Thursday, announced that it expects integrated Gas production to be between 890 and 940 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day or boe/d.

LNG liquefaction volumes are expected to be between 6.9 and 7.5 million tonnes.

In the Upstream segment, production in the quarter is expected to be between 1,750 and 1,850 thousand boe/d.

Marketing results are expected to be higher than the second quarter 2022. Sales volumes would be between 2,350 and 2,750 thousand barrels per day.

For the third quarter, renewables and energy solutions adjusted earnings are expected to be between negative $300 million and positive $300 million.

The company is scheduled to release its final third-quarter results on October 27.