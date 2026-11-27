(RTTNews) - Shelly Group SE (SLYG.DE) announced that its Board has reaffirmed its reasoned opinion of October 5, 2026, on the voluntary tender offer by SE 2026 A SAS, an indirect subsidiary of Schneider Electric SE (SU.PA, SND.DE), as amended in line with the instructions of the Bulgarian Financial Supervision Commission in its resolution of October 22, 2026. The amendments to the offer do not change the offer price of 70.00 euros per share as of the date the offer was first registered with the FSC.

The offer is currently still subject to approval by the FSC. The acceptance period for the offer will only commence upon publication of the offer document, as approved by the FSC.

At prior close on Xetra, Shelly shares were trading at 64.60 euros.