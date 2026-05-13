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13.05.2026 21:08:05

Shelter and Gasoline Pushed CPI to 3.8%. Producer Prices Are Running at 6%. Here Is What That Pipeline of Inflation Means for Rate Cuts and Your Portfolio

One day after the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rattled the stock market, investors got another taste of bitter medicine from the April Producer Price Index (PPI).While the CPI report basically matched estimates, the PPI, which tends to be a leading indicator for the CPI, was much hotter than expected. Wholesale prices rose 1.4% from March, or 6% from a year ago, marking the fastest growth in the index since December 2022. Economists had expected monthly growth of just 0.7% and annual growth of 4.6%. Core inflation, which strips out the volatile food and energy categories, was up 0.6% from a month ago and 4.4% for the year, showing it's not just energy that is pushing up prices. While energy prices jumped 7.8% from the previous month, transportation and warehousing were also up 5% for the month, in part a reflection of higher fuel prices. The 10-year treasury yield moved up modestly on the news to 4.48% after climbing more than 1% yesterday.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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