Shelter Structures introduces Weknowtents.com

LOS ANGELES, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shelter Structures America, distributor of Shelter temporary clearspan tent structures announces this week the introduction of weknowtents.com.



Weknowtents.com allows Shelter's customers to purchase items at their convenience. Products such as SKP soap, emergency exit signs and LED high bay lights are currently available.



"We are very excited to introduce weknowtents.com to support both current and new customers," says Keith Krzeminski, Executive Vice President of Shelter Structures America.



At launch, there are 15 items available for purchase - the big sellers are LED high-bay lights and tent emergency exit signs which are being used for restaurant tents due to the Covid-19 tent industry response.



About Shelter Structures America Inc.

Shelter Structures America Inc. is the distributor of Shelter Tent Structures, Glitzcamp Glamping Tents and SKP Germany Tent Washing Technology for the US, Canada and Mexico. Shelter manufactures a wide range of clear span tents including A-Frame Structures, Arch/Arcum Structures, Jet/Monopitch Structures, Double Decker Structures, Thermo Roof Structures and TFS Structures. The company maintains a distribution center in Los Angeles, CA and an office in Roanoke, VA.

Visit us at http://shelterstructuresamerica.com/

