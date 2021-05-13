Shentel Expands its Beam Internet Service to New Canton, Mount Jackson and Dillwyn, Virginia

EDINBURG, Va., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company ("Shentel") (Nasdaq: SHEN) announced the expansion of high-speed internet access to New Canton, Mount Jackson and Dillwyn, Virginia through Beam, its new fixed wireless broadband service. This expansion will benefit approximately 2,700 target households within Buckingham and Shenandoah Counties in northwestern Virginia and is part of a larger expansion that has already made service available to over 15,000 households this year.

Beam [Internet] targets rural, less densely populated areas of Shentel's footprint during a time when reliable, high-speed access to the Internet has become more critical than ever before. Beam's fixed wireless broadband service leverages 5G ready LTE technology delivered over licensed mid-band spectrum at 2.5 GHz and 3.5 GHz, transmitted over local communications towers and small cells equipped with fiber backhaul. Download speeds range from 25 to 100 Mbps and prices start at $65 per month with no hidden fees or surcharges.

"According to the U.S. Census, nearly 60 million Americans live in rural communities who are struggling to stay connected to their loved ones and work or study from home because they don't have access to affordable, reliable high-speed Internet access," said Dan Meenan, VP of Wireless Engineering & Construction at Shentel. "It is part of our mission to ensure folks living in rural communities have access to the same level of telecommunications service as those living in more urban areas. We believe Beam Internet will help bridge the digital divide in our footprint."

For more information about Beam internet, please visit www.iwantbeam.com or call (540) 534-2326.

About Beam

Beam is a fixed wireless service that brings fast, reliable, and cost-effective broadband to underserved communities by leveraging cell sites and 4G/5G ready LTE technology using exclusively licensed wireless spectrum frequencies. Beam Internet is offered by Shenandoah Telecommunications (Shentel) (Nasdaq: SHEN), who believes that everyone should have access to high quality and reliable high-speed internet, regardless of location. For more information, please visit www.iwantbeam.com

About Shenandoah Telecommunications Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) (Nasdaq: SHEN) provides a broad range of diversified communications services through its high speed, state-of-the-art wireless, cable, fiber optic and fixed wireless networks to customers in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It is the corporate entity comprised of four brands – Shentel Cable, Shentel Business, Glo Fiber, and Beam. Shentel's services include wireless voice and data; broadband internet, video, and digital voice; fiber optic Ethernet, wavelength and leasing; telephone voice and digital subscriber line; and tower colocation leasing. Shentel is the exclusive personal communications service ("PCS") affiliate of Sprint in a multi-state area covering large portions of central and western Virginia, south-central Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and portions of Maryland, Kentucky, and Ohio. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shentel-expands-its-beam-internet-service-to-new-canton-mount-jackson-and-dillwyn-virginia-301290971.html

SOURCE Shenandoah Telecommunications Company