Shepard Smith Joins CNBC

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning broadcast journalist Shepard Smith will join CNBC, it was announced today by CNBC Chairman Mark Hoffman. He will be based at CNBC Global Headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J. effective July 13th.

Smith will anchor a new one-hour evening news program titled The News with Shepard Smith, airing Monday through Friday at 7pm ET. The newscast, which will launch in the Fall, will cover the most significant news stories of the day and will feature the well-respected, fact-based storytelling that has been the hallmark of his 30-year career. Smith will also assume the new roles of CNBC's Chief General News Anchor and Chief Breaking General News Anchor as well as Executive Editor of The News with Shepard Smith. More details about The News with Shepard Smith will be released in the coming months.

"Information is coming at us from every direction. If we're not careful life-altering decisions will be made based on half-truth, rumor, misdirection or worse," said Mark Hoffman, Chairman of CNBC. "We aim to deliver a nightly program that, in some small way, looks for the signal in all the noise. We're thrilled that Shep, who's built a career on an honest fight to find and report the facts, will continue his pursuit of the truth at CNBC."

Hoffman added: "Shep's newscast will tap into his extensive experience and deep passion for breaking news, in-depth storytelling and incisive interviews and serve as the perfect bridge between CNBC's daytime investor-focused news programming and the network's aspirational business-oriented entertainment programs in primetime."

"Gathering and reporting the news has been my life's work. I am honored to continue to pursue the truth, both for CNBC's loyal viewers and for those who have been following my reporting for decades in good times and in bad," said Shepard Smith. "CNBC Chairman Mark Hoffman, a journalist himself at his core, presented me with CNBC's vision for a fact-based, hour-long evening news program with the mission to cut through the static to deliver facts, in context and with perspective. I know I found a great home for my newscast. I am excited to be working with the exceptional talent at CNBC and eager to build a team focused on uncovering the news behind the headlines."

"Much like our coverage of the Coronavirus pandemic, CNBC reporters and producers can go beyond the financial markets to tell rich, deeply-reported stories across the entire landscape of global news. Each evening, Shep's program will be the place where we'll deliver that same credible coverage of the key issues of the day," said Dan Colarusso, Senior Vice President, CNBC Business News.

Smith joins CNBC after 23 years at Fox News Channel. Most recently, he served as chief news anchor of the network and managing editor of the breaking news division. From 2013-2019, he was additionally the anchor of Shepard Smith Reporting. Prior to Shepard Smith Reporting, Smith anchored The FOX Report and Studio B.

During his time at Fox News Channel, Smith covered major news events including presidential elections, Hurricane Katrina, the BP oil spill, the Middle East conflict from the Israel-Lebanon border, the attacks of 9/11, the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, and mass shootings from Columbine to Las Vegas.

Early in his career at Fox News Channel, Smith held the position of New York-based general assignment reporter and was then promoted to senior correspondent.

Before joining Fox News Channel, Smith was a FOX News Edge correspondent based in Los Angeles, providing deep reporting on national headlines including the crash of TWA Flight 800, the Montana Freeman standoff, and the Oklahoma City bombing for FOX affiliate stations across the country.

Smith began his broadcast career at local stations across the state of Florida, where he served as a reporter for WSVN-TV (FOX) in Miami, the former WCPX-TV (CBS) in Orlando, WBBH-TV (NBC) in Fort Myers and WJHG-TV (NBC) in Panama City. Smith studied journalism at the University of Mississippi. He grew up in Holly Springs, MS and currently resides in New York City.

