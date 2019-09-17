Sheraton Danang Grand Resort Wins Stella Award for Best Meetings Hotel in Vietnam

DANANG, Vietnam, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheraton Grand Danang Resort is pleased to announce that it is the first recipient of the M&C Asia Stella Awards for Best Meetings Hotel in Vietnam. An expansive luxury retreat overlooking world famous Non Nuoc Beach offering exceptional service, world-class facilities, and convenient access to unrivaled beaches, championship golf courses, UNESCO world heritage landmarks and more, Sheraton Grand Danang Resort is the ideal destination resort for conferences and special events. As one of 25 award winners selected by readers of M&C Asia, a leading meetings and events industry publication from Northstar Meetings Group, Sheraton Grand Danang Resort was recognized for delivering quality service, innovation and overall excellence to meeting and event professionals.

"These winners embody what the MICE industry is all about: High levels of service, attention to detail, and top-quality offerings across the board," says Irene Chua, Vice President and Group Publisher, Asia, for Northstar Travel Group. "These properties and service providers made a big impression on our readers and reflect what planners of business events value in their partners. Each of these winners deserves to be celebrated and emulated."

Perfectly situated on the world-famous Non Nuoc Beach, Sheraton Grand Danang Resort is an expansive luxury resort offering 258 guest rooms and suites - each with a view of the ocean. The resort offers six signature restaurants and bars featuring a variety of local and international cuisines, along with an impressive selection of guest amenities and activities including a 250-meter-long infinity pool - the longest in Vietnam - which overlooks the sea. Moreover, the resort is just 20 minutes from Danang International Airport which is now accessible by direct flights to and from Asia's biggest cities, including Bangkok, Hong Kong, Seoul, Shanghai, Singapore and Tokyo.

Sheraton Grand Danang Resort is distinctive because of its outstanding amenities and ability to personalize experiences for groups of all sizes. As Danang's newest brand hotel, Sheraton Grand Danang Resort offers meeting planners the extra assurance of an exceptional experience that only a brand with an 80-year history of excellence can deliver. Unique amenities for MICE groups include the largest grand ballroom in Danang; a dedicated group check-in and a breathtaking lobby overlooking Danang's longest infinity pool.

To select the winners of the M&C Asia Stella Awards, planners and members of the MICE industry submitted their votes for dozens of destinations, hotels and service providers throughout the Asia-Pacific region, based on overall excellence, professionalism of the events team, MICE initiatives, sustainability efforts, and other critical aspects of the meetings and event experience. Winners were determined following a period of voting in June 2019 and were celebrated at the M&C Asia Stella Awards 2019 event on August 20 in Singapore. Sherrilyn Charles, director of sales and marketing accepted the award on behalf of Sheraton Grand Danang Resort.

For more information, or to plan the ideal event, meeting or conference at Sheraton Grand Danang Resort, visit sheratongranddanang.com

