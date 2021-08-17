Sheremetyevo Airport Served 15 million Passengers in the First Seven Months of 2021

MOSCOW, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheremetyevo International Airport has served 15 million people since the beginning of the year, which is which is 33.6% more than for the same period last year. Passenger traffic in July reached 3.633 million people, which is 149.1% more than during the same period in 2020.

Based on the results of performance in July, Sheremetyevo Airport has confirmed its status of the most punctual airport in Europe and the second in the world for the third consecutive month, according to the Global Airports ranking by Cirium aviation agency. The on-time flight punctuality index was 93.99%.

In the first seven months of 2021, the airport performed 124,484 takeoff and landing operations. The number of TLOs in July was 25,484, which was 99.4% more than last year.

There were 3.521 million passengers on international flights in January-July and 11.48 million passengers on domestic flights. Passenger traffic on domestic flights was 1.022 million in July and 2.61 million on domestic flights, and an increase of 8% compared to the same period in 2019.

The most popular international destinations in January-July were Antalya, Istanbul, Yerevan, Male and Bishkek, while the most popular domestic destinations were Sochi, Simferopol, St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg and Vladivostok.

Aeroflot, Rossiya, Nordwind Airlines, Ikar, Pobeda, Royal Flight and Severstal had the largest volume of passenger traffic in January-July.

Sheremetyevo Airport is among the TOP-5 airport hubs in Europe, the largest Russian airport in terms of passenger and cargo traffic. In 2020, the airport served 19 million 784 thousand passengers.

Sheremetyevo is the best airport in terms of quality of services in Europe, the absolute world leader in punctuality of flights, the recipient of the highest 5-star Skytrax rating.

